Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 371

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 371
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
46
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON,
CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, BAKER,
COSTA, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, BROWN AND
COMITTA, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
FEBRUARY 24, 2023
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the
Task Force on Women Veterans' Health Care.
WHEREAS, According to the United States Department of
Veterans Affairs, the projected veteran population nationwide is
18,500,000, with women making up an estimated 11% of that
population; and
WHEREAS, The United States Census Bureau estimates that the
percentage of female veterans between 2010 and 2040 will
increase from 9% in 2010 to 17% in 2040; and
WHEREAS, According to the United States Department of
Veterans Affairs, as of September 2022, this Commonwealth was
home to approximately 720,000 veterans, including 615,000
wartime veterans from World War II through the Gulf War; and
WHEREAS, Females comprise approximately 60,000 of the wartime
veterans; and
WHEREAS, The number of women veterans will increase with the
