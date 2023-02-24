Submit Release
Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 371

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 371

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

46

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON,

CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, BAKER,

COSTA, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, BROWN AND

COMITTA, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

FEBRUARY 24, 2023

A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the

Task Force on Women Veterans' Health Care.

WHEREAS, According to the United States Department of

Veterans Affairs, the projected veteran population nationwide is

18,500,000, with women making up an estimated 11% of that

population; and

WHEREAS, The United States Census Bureau estimates that the

percentage of female veterans between 2010 and 2040 will

increase from 9% in 2010 to 17% in 2040; and

WHEREAS, According to the United States Department of

Veterans Affairs, as of September 2022, this Commonwealth was

home to approximately 720,000 veterans, including 615,000

wartime veterans from World War II through the Gulf War; and

WHEREAS, Females comprise approximately 60,000 of the wartime

veterans; and

WHEREAS, The number of women veterans will increase with the

