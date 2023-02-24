Submit Release
Senate Bill 446 Printer's Number 369

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 369

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

446

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

FEBRUARY 24, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,

providing for vaccine exemption.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2318. Vaccine exemption.

(a) Exemption.--In accordance with section 525 of the James

M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year

2023 (Public Law 117-263), no member or employee of the

Pennsylvania National Guard or Air National Guard may be

required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No administrative or

legal actions may be taken against a member or employee of the

Pennsylvania National Guard or Air National Guard based solely

on the member's refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

(b) Restoration.--Any member or employee of the Pennsylvania

National Guard or Air National Guard that was dismissed or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

