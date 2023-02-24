Senate Bill 433 Printer's Number 374
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - Affairs] Community and Economic Development, Secretary of
Environmental Protection, Secretary of Transportation, Secretary
of Agriculture, Secretary of [Public Welfare] Human Services,
Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Chairman of the
Public Utility Commission, State Fire Commissioner, Speaker of
the House of Representatives, President pro tempore of the
Senate, Minority Leader of the Senate and Minority Leader of the
House of Representatives. The Speaker of the House of
Representatives, President pro tempore of the Senate, Minority
Leader of the Senate and Minority Leader of the House of
Representatives may authorize a member of their respective
Houses of the General Assembly to serve in their stead. The
Governor may authorize up to two representatives of business and
industry, up to two representatives of labor, up to two public
members at large and one representative respectively of the
Pennsylvania State Association of County Commissioners, the
Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners, the
Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, the
Pennsylvania League of Cities and the Pennsylvania State
Association of Boroughs to be nonvoting members of the council.
The Governor may designate a member to serve as chairman. Five
members shall constitute a quorum.
* * *
(e) State director.--To supervise the work and activities
comprising the State Civil Defense and Disaster Program, the
Governor shall appoint, subject to the consent of a majority of
the members elected to the Senate, an individual to act, on a
full-time basis, as director of the agency. The director shall
perform all such fiscal, planning, administrative, operational
and other duties as may be assigned to him by the council and
20230SB0433PN0374 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30