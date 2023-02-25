Gluteboost Joins Forces with WEPs to Promote Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality in the Workplace

Renowned body enhancement brand institutionalizes social sustainability initiatives to support a global movement for women's empowerment

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluteboost, the renowned brand for natural and real results for body enhancement, has partnered with Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) of the United Nations to promote women's empowerment and gender equality in the workplace. By institutionalizing its social sustainability initiatives, Gluteboost is committed to providing tools and education for women's equality in the workforce.

"At Gluteboost, we strongly believe that women's inclusivity within the company will not only bring awareness, but the benefits that the company attains are overwhelmingly fructiferous," said Susana Campanella, the CEO of Gluteboost. "But the real issue is not just about inclusivity; it is about giving back to women. Women's Empowerment Principles is adding value to the backbone of our company. We are striving to make a substantial difference in the lives of our own team members, and then our audience. Our company's philanthropic efforts are nicely coalescing with WEPs’ core values. WEPs is giving more power and leveraging our philanthropic efforts for women's empowerment at a global scale."

As a WEPs signatory, Gluteboost is committed to promoting gender equality in the workplace, including ensuring equal opportunities for women's employment, training and career development. The company is also committed to providing a safe and supportive work environment free of discrimination, harassment and violence against women.

"Gluteboost believes that women's empowerment starts in-house. We are committed to providing tools and education for our female employees to ensure their professional growth and career development," added Campanella. "We are proud to partner with WEPs and be part of a global movement for women's empowerment and gender equality."

Gluteboost's commitment to women's empowerment and gender equality is integral to its corporate identity. The company is dedicated to promoting social sustainability and corporate responsibility. It is committed to using its philanthropic efforts to positively impact the lives of its employees and customers.

Gluteboost is the only company with plant-based ingredients that deliver real clinically and scientifically proven results. It offers 12 natural, side-effect-free, herbal products to enhance and tone, all developed through years of research.

For more information and to shop now, please visit gluteboost.com.