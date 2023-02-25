Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is launching a new sustainable vessel recycling site

Wreckdock is launching a new innovative offshore recycling company and is offering an early investment round of discounted shares for early-stage investors.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wreckdock is developing a safe and sustainable facility located in Saudi Arabia including a full serviced labor compound for the their employees. With the construction of 4 dry docks of 350 to 500 meter surrounded with 8 quays, we can use heavy duty cranes, magnets, and other machinery tools in the most safe and sustainable way possible, says Wreckdock CEO Erwin Jager.

The solution to turn dirty and hazardous ship dismantling into sustainable sorted ship recycling requires shipowners to sell their ships to yards like Wreckdock that invest in the safety and environmental standards of their operations. To realize this new sustainable recycling facility, we give early stage investors the possibility to invest in this world changing ERA in the Vessel Dismantling and Recycling Industry.

Dismantling ships from beaches to dry docks and quays in the Middle East with enough capacity to store and process oil and hazardous waste is an essential step that Wreckdock is responding to with its central location in Saudi Arabia and her commercial activities in Dubai. After sustainable dismantling we follow the strict rules and regulations to recycle all the raw materials and to trade them to our suppliers for a new life.

By responsible waste management programs, we can protect the environment from the pollution of oil, gasoline, and other chemical and ecologic unfriendly materials with a risk for the environment and stop the unresponsible dismantling and recycling of end-of-life vessels on beaches in Asia. All the oceans are connected and by using the beach and the ocean for dismantling vessels, the results for the Eco life are extremely negative. We expect to dismantle and recycle a minimum of 48 end-of-life vessels annually in our facility.

Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The company includes the global trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil.

About

Wreckdock Group is an innovative offshore recycling company that completely dismantles seagoing vessels. Wreckdock collects, processes and recycles all released materials and resells them to international market parties. The Group includes the trade and supply of steel products, financial buying and selling operations and international trade in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and oil. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling is continuously working on finding new sustainable partnerships. Finding new sustainable innovations for recycling and reusing waste from ship dismantling is always a priority. Wreckdock specializes in the dismantling and recycling of seagoing vessels between 350 meters and 500 meters in length. Wreckdock Vessel Recycling focuses on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers.

