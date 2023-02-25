Gift Packaging Market 2023 Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gift Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global gift packaging market size reached US$ 22.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028
A gift is used to express affection and gratitude towards family, friends and relatives. It is packed in boxes and bags and decorated with ribbons to enhance the aesthetic value. At present, the emerging trend of gifting on various special occasions, like birthdays, farewells, anniversaries, and festivals, is positively influencing the need for gift packaging. It can also be accredited to the availability of gift packaging in various shapes, sizes, and colors depending upon the requirements of individuals.
Global Gift Packaging Market Trends:
The growing use of personalized prints in gift wrapping is driving the market across the globe. Moreover, the rising trend of corporate gifting culture as a strategic move among organizations to motivate employees for their performance is favoring the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of online applications that offer gifting services with convenient check-outs, fast shipping facilities, and innumerable payment methods for targeting a larger consumer base is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, due to the growing environmental concerns, there is a rise in the availability of eco-friendly packaging solutions like cloth bags, recycled paper, and paperboards to expand their product portfolio. Key players are launching corrugated gift boxes that offer several beneficial properties, such as reusability, durability, and attractive appearance. Product manufacturers are also developing innovative gift containers, such as slide sleeves and telescopic packs. They are focusing on three dimensional (3D) digital printing solutions for packaging methods to attract a wider consumer base. Furthermore, the growing adoption of gifting cosmetic products, electronics, food and beverages, flowers, and clothes in appealing packaging solutions with tailored labels is creating a positive outlook for the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Card Factory
DS Smith plc
Ebro Color GmbH
Hallmark Cards Inc.
IG Design Group plc
International Packaging Corporation
Karl Knauer KG
Mondi plc
POL-MAK
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
Yama Ribbon & Bows Co. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, material, packaging and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Ribbons
Wrapping Papers
Containers
Boxes
Others
Breakup by Material:
Paper and Paperboards
Plastic
Glass
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging
Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
