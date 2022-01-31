Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Size, Share and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global modified atmosphere packaging market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is the advanced technique of storing packaged food for an extended time. It can actively and passively control or modify the atmosphere around the product inside a package. The packaging material allows perishable products to be shelf-stable, thereby enhances the quality, freshness and color of the product. It also provides convenience to the customer and adds worth to the packaged product. Nowadays, MAP is widely used to pack fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, bakery products, seafood, poultry, and meat products.
Market Trends
The global modified atmosphere packaging market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of healthy and fresh food products. Besides this, the inclination toward convenient and easy-to-handle packaging and the implementation of stringent food safety regulations by the governing authorities of different countries are promoting the usage of MAP techniques. In addition, the significant growth of the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry is also fueling the market growth. The technology reduces the amount of oxygen and moisture in products, allowing the consumer to store medicines and dietary supplements for a longer time. Furthermore, advancements in modified atmosphere packaging have led to the introduction of respiring trays and self-venting microwave packs, which are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
Amcor plc
Barry-Wehmiller Companies
Berry Global Inc
Ilapak International S.A.
Linde plc
Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)
Orics Industries Inc.
Robert Reiser & Co. Inc.
Sealed Air Corporation
The Middleby Corporation.
The report has segmented the market based on material, technology, packaging gases and application.
Breakup by Material:
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
Polyethylene
Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
Polyamide
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Tray-Sealer Machine
Horizontal and Vertical Flow Packaging Machine
Deep-Drawing Machine
Vacuum Chamber Machine
Bag-Sealing Machine
Others
Breakup by Packaging Gases:
Nitrogen
Oxygen
Carbon Dioxide
Others
Breakup by Application:
Dairy Products
Poultry
Bakery and Confectionary
Seafood and Meat Products
Convenience Food
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
