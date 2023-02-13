India Corrugated Boxes Market Size Worth US$ 12.3 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 10.8%
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The India corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Corrugated Boxes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" The India corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.
India Corrugated Boxes Industry Definition and Application:
Corrugated boxes represent packaging solutions that are primarily used for transporting goods. They are generally composed of multi-layered paperboard sheets that are manufactured from cellulose fibers obtained from wood. These sheets aid in trapping air between them, which acts as a cushion for protecting the contents of the box. Corrugated boxes are rigid, lightweight, durable, etc., and exhibit high strength. In addition to this, they are recyclable and eco-friendly, as no harmful chemicals are used in their production. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in various industries, such as food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, personal care, etc., across India.
India Corrugated Boxes Industry Trends and Drivers:
The expanding e-commerce industry and the growing economic development are primarily driving the India corrugated boxes market. Additionally, the escalating demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, such as beverages, drugs, toiletries, household items, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer inclination towards lightweight and innovative packaging materials has led leading manufacturers to design corrugated boxes in several shapes and sizes, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of these boxes for retail-ready packaging (RPR) and shelf-ready packaging (SRP) as an effective marketing strategy, owing to their photorealistic image printing capabilities, is propelling the market growth across the country.
Apart from this, the increasing investments in R&D activities by key market players to improve the sustainable properties, chemical resistance, dimension stability, and weatherability of the product are anticipated to fuel the India corrugated boxes market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Material Used:
Recycled Corrugates
Virgin Corrugates
Breakup by End Use:
Food Products and Beverages
Paper Products
Electrical and Electronic Goods
Personal Care and Household Goods
Chemicals
Glassware and Ceramics
Textile Goods
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
