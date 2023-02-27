SG based KT Cap Consulting sets up executive search subsidiary

KT Cap Consulting Managing Partner Kenny Thing

The boutique consulting firm is strengthening its HR propositions with new subsidiary KTCC-Talent Profiling Pte Ltd an executive search firm based in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd, a leading consultancy firm for startups, biotech and finance, has announced its decision to establish a new subsidiary, KTCC-Talent Profiling, following a board of directors meeting held on February 17. KT Cap Consulting will hold 100% of the subsidiary’s stake. This comes after the recent seed investment into KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd, a HR Technology company focusing on employee experience in Malaysia.

Kenny Thing Founder of KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd opined that combining HR expertise and technology is key as technology integrate deeper into the talent management process and recruitment function.

The Singapore office of KTCC-Talent Profiling serves the South East Asian market with experience from most industries in the region including Consumer Products, Pharmaceutical, Finance, Fintech, Insurtech and Mobile health.

About KTCC-Talent Profiling Pte Ltd

KTCC-Talent Profiling Pte Ltd (UEN 202300620M), incorporated in Singapore in year 2023. An executive search firm offering solutions in Recruitment, Talent Pooling & Intelligence and Trainings & Workshops.

As a firm, it specialise in Healthtech, Insurtech, Healthcare & Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Specialty Chemicals & Ingredients.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it works with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com