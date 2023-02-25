Update No. 1: Police operation concludes in Orleans

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police operation concludes in Orleans

ORLEANS, Vermont (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023) — Earlier this evening, the Vermont State Police, assisted by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a home on Willoughby Avenue in the town of Orleans.

Law enforcement was seeking Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia, who is a suspect in the December homicide of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the St. Johnsbury apartment house where he was living. Four suspects were arrested in January in connection with this case, while Daniels has remained at large. Police did not locate him at the residence that was searched Friday.

Daniels was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after the homicide. He has been known to reside in the St. Johnsbury and Derby areas, and also has connections to Troy and to Pennsylvania. Daniels is known by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle.” Two photographs of Daniels are attached to this release.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available.

***Initial news release, 6:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023***

Members of the Vermont State Police including the Tactical Services Unit are conducting an operation Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2023, in the town of Orleans.

The police activity is focused on a residence at 5 Willoughby Ave. and is related to an ongoing investigation in northeastern Vermont. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the operation. Members of the public will see an increased police presence on Willoughby Avenue and are asked to avoid the area.

No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide additional information as the operation continues.

