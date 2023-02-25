6 Ways to Prepare for Winter Emergencies with ReadyWise
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter emergency preparedness is crucial for everyone, especially those living in areas that experience harsh winter conditions. Now is the time to prepare. Twenty-three million Americans were under blizzard warnings this past week as severe weather continues into the weekend. The coast-to-coast blizzard showcases the importance of preparing for winter emergencies and staying safe during the colder months. People are forced to shelter in place as the storms cause widespread power outages like those experienced in the Midwest, with 700,000 residents still without power this evening. ReadyWise, the leader in emergency preparedness, is providing 6 tips to help Americans prepare for winter emergencies:
1. Create an emergency kit: Emergency kits should include essential items such as a first-aid kit, a mylar blanket, a flashlight, non-perishable food, and water. ReadyWise carries ready-to-go survival backpacks with all the essentials. Make sure to prepare cars with a survival backpack and shovel.
2. Stay informed: Monitor weather forecasts and warnings about upcoming winter storms. Sign up for emergency alerts and notifications.
3. Insulate homes: Insulate homes properly to prevent heat loss and ensure that heating systems work properly. Check and seal any drafts around doors and windows. Make sure to have a backup generator in case of power outages.
4. Have a plan: Develop an emergency plan with family or roommates and ensure everyone knows what to do in an emergency. Designate a meeting place and have emergency contacts readily available. Stock up at least one month of non-perishable food for each household member. ReadyWise makes it easy with their 4 Week Supply – 2 Bucket Bundle on sale now.
5. Be cautious: During winter storms, stay indoors if possible. If going outside, wear warm clothing and dress in layers. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow or pushing a car.
6. Check on others: Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors, friends, or family members who may need assistance during a winter emergency.
“Severe weather emergencies can happen at any time, without warning. Being prepared can help minimize the impact of an emergency and increase the chances of survival,” says ReadyWise CEO Morten Steen-Jorgensen. “We see too many lives lost to winter emergencies and hope to help prepare households in advance so they can cope better with the tools they have.”
States are experiencing all-time coldest temperatures ever recorded, so households need to ensure the safety and well-being of their community this winter season. Emergency supplies are essential for being prepared. ReadyWise recommends stocking up on essentials like a multi-functional survival flashlight and customizing kits based on specific needs and potential emergencies in people’s areas. Winter can bring some unique challenges and potential crises, but following these 6 tips can prepare you better for winter emergencies.
To learn more about ReadyWise, go to www.readywise.com.
About ReadyWise
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise provides freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website, www.readywise.com.
Tim Lawlor
tlawlor@readywise.com