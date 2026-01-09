Restrain Company Limited Opens New UK HQ

YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restrain Company Limited, a global leader in the potato storage industry, is proud to announce the opening of its new UK facility in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. This move marks a return to the company’s roots, strengthening its presence in the UK while supporting its rapidly growing global operations.“With our leadership team now based in the UK, we’re perfectly positioned to combine solid and focused expertise to support our expanding markets and global vision,” said Dan Hewitt, Managing Director of Restrain Company Limited. “The UK HQ is more than a new workspace, it’s a hub for innovation, efficiency, and collaboration that will enable us to better serve our global customer base.”The new facility features larger, modern premises designed to optimise operations and enhance distribution efficiency. Restrain’s global network continues to expand, ensuring customers worldwide benefit from high-quality products and reliable service.About RestrainFor more than 20 years , Restrain® has delivered natural, residue-free solutions that help potato growers improve crop performance and storage outcomes. Powered by nature, Restrain’s technology enables growers to optimise quality, enhance sustainability, and meet increasing market demand for low-residue potato production systems.Media Contact

