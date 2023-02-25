Submit Release
Police operation underway in Orleans

ORLEANS, Vermont (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023) — Members of the Vermont State Police including the Tactical Services Unit are conducting an operation Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2023, in the town of Orleans.

 

The police activity is focused on a residence at 5 Willoughby Ave. and is related to an ongoing investigation in northeastern Vermont. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the operation. Members of the public will see an increased police presence on Willoughby Avenue and are asked to avoid the area.

No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide additional information as the operation continues.

