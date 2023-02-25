St. Johnsbury Barracks - Attempted First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, Unlawful restraint 1st degree, Agg Domestic 1st degree

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4001496

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/23/2023 @ 3:00PM

LOCATION: Peacham and Danville area

ACCUSED: Mack Varnum

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Attempted first degree murder

Kidnapping

st degree Unlawful Restraint in the 1degree

st degree Aggravated Domestic Assault 1degree

ACCUSED: Nichole Cloutier

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Kidnapping

st degree Unlawful Restraint in the 1degree

Aggravated Assault

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, arrested Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier on charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful restraint in the 1st degree and aggravated domestic assault 1st degree.

The investigation began at about 11:30 a.m. February 23, 2023, when the St. Johnsbury Police Department, St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX responded to Bay Street in St. Johnsbury for a report of a woman in a vehicle who had her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape. The victim was freed by first responders and then transported to NVRH where she was treated and released. While at NVRH the victim was interviewed by a detective with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, who learned that the incident took place in Peacham and Danville. The case was then transferred to the Vermont State Police. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Field Force Division began investigating further. Further interviews of the victim were conducted, and evidence collected from the truck the victim was found in.

Further investigation revealed the victim was picked up on the side of the road near Varnum’s residence in Peacham by Varnum and Cloutier in Varnum’s truck, at which point she was forcibly restrained and bound. The victim was driven in the Peacham and Danville area and restrained for several hours, while her life was threatened. At one point the victim was left alone in the truck, enabling her to break free enough to drive away in the truck and escape. The victim then drove herself to Bay Street in St. Johnsbury Village.

On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, detectives and Field Force troopers located Varnum and Cloutier at Varnum’s residence and arrested them without incident. Varnum and Cloutier were lodged at the Northeast Reginal Correctional Center, held without bail. Both are scheduled for arraignment on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

During the arrest of Cloutier and Varnum, Janita Ledoux, 35, also was located at the residence. Ledoux was arrested on an outstanding warrant violation of conditions of release unrelated to this case.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ arraignments. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearings.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 2/27/2023

COURT: Criminal Division of Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Reginal Correction Center

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Lieutenant Jason Letourneau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East – (Derby & St. Johnsbury Barracks) Commander

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Suite #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585