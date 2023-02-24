Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,609 in the last 365 days.

Farivar’s Bill Seeking Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Passes Out of Committee

OLYMPIA — Representative Farivar, D- Seattle, recently introduced House Bill 1618 removing the statute of limitations for survivors who want to sue for childhood sexual abuse in civil court. The legislation comes at a time of renewed attention for transparency in reporting abuse and protecting children from sex crimes.

Under current law, survivors face limits on access to justice due to a timeline that isn’t in step with the time needed to process trauma. Research demonstrates that trauma significantly increases the length of time it takes survivors, especially children, to pursue justice and HB 1618 is reflective of that.

“This bill recognizes that recovery from child sex abuse isn’t linear,” said Rep. Farivar. “Sexual abuse is already underreported, so it is incredibly important to empower survivors with the tools to hold predators accountable”.

This law will better help identify hidden sexual predators, shift the costs of abuse away from victims and taxpayers to the perpetrators, and educate the public about the prevalence and impacts of this abuse. In addition, it saves Washington taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in health care costs, productivity losses, child welfare costs, violence/crime costs, special education costs, and suicide death costs.

HB 1618 cleared a major legislative milestone on February 22nd, when it passed the House Appropriations Committee. At the hearing, brave survivors came forward to share their experiences seeking justice for childhood sexual abuse. It now heads to the House Rules Committee.

###


You just read:

Farivar’s Bill Seeking Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Passes Out of Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more