Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 21, 2023 (Special Session 1)

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - House of Representatives

Special Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 21, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.

Swearing-In of Representatives-Elect Joe McAndrew of the 32nd Legislative District; Abigail Salisbury of the 34th Legislative District; and Matthew Gergely of the 65th Legislative District were administered by Judge Susan E. Schwab.

Moment of Silence for Fallen Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s 2022 Annual Report on the Fiscal Status and Operations of the Telecommunication Device Distribution Program and the Print Media Access System Program.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department’s Reinsurance Program Financial Statements for Year Ended June 30, 2022.

The Rural Health Redesign Center Organization’s Act 108 Filing of the Independent Auditor’s Report and Financial Statements, June 30, 2022.

The Review and Advisory Council Administration Account’s Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2021-2022 from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s Report on the Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act Annual Report.

Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report for Q1 FY2022. The PA Department of General Services ProcurementQuarterly Legislative Report for Q1 FY2022.

The PA Public Utility Commission’s 2021-22 Annual Report.

The PA Emergency Management Agency’s 911 Annual Report for Calendar Year 2021.

The PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Joint Task Force on Misclassification of Employees Final report December 1, 2022.

The Joint State Government Commission’s Report of the Opioid Abuse Child Impact Task Force Act 2 of 2022.

The Joint State Government Commission’s Report on the Mail-In Ballots: An Interim Report of the Election Law Advisory Board, January 2023.

The PA Department of Labor & Industry Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

The State Independent Fiscal Offices- SERS Stress Test Impact Analysis Annual Report for 2022.

The PA Department of General Services 2021-2022 Small Business Opportunities Program Annual Report.

The Budget and Finance Committee’s Meeting on Prescription Drug Pricing Under the Medical Assistance Managed Care Program, pursuant to Act 2020-120 and A Study Pursuant to House Resolution 2021-68: Rural Dental Health.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Annual Report of the Status of the Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund.

The Department of Community & Economic Development’ 2022 End of Year Allocation Report.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department’s 2022 Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund Performance Review Report.

The 2023 Employment First Annual Report from the Office of Legislative Affairs, office of the Governor.

Pursuant to Rule 44, the following Members were appointed to the committee to provide justice to otherwise barred victims of childhood sexual abuse:

· Representative Tim Briggs, Chair

· Representative Joanna McClinton

· Representative Matt Bradford, Secretary

· Representative Bryan Cutler

· Representative Seth Grove

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1 Committee to Provide Justice to Otherwise Barred Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse

HB 2 Committee to Provide Justice to Otherwise Barred Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1 From Committee to Provide Justice to Otherwise Barred Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse as Committed

HB 2 From Committee to Provide Justice to Otherwise Barred Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 17 A Resolution providing for the adoption of a temporary rule relating to the consideration of a resolution providing for the Operating Rules for The Special Session On Providing Justice To Otherwise Barred Victims Of Childhood Sexual Abuse (Special Session No. 1). Motion to Move to Previous Question (Neilson) 102 – 99 Final Passage of HR 17 102 - 99 Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair (Cutler) 102 – 99 HR 7 A Resolution providing for the Operating Rules For The Special Session On Providing Justice To Otherwise Barred Victims Of Childhood Sexual Abuse (Special Session No. 1). Motion to Postpone HR 7 (Rowe) 99 – 102 (Failed) Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair (Cutler) 102 – 99 Call of the House (Rowe) 201 Members Present Move to Move to Previous Question (Harris) 102 – 99 Final Passage of HR 7 102 – 99 Motion to Adjourn Special Session To Move to Regular Session (Cutler) 99 – 102 (Failed)

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned Special Session

Until Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:00 A.M.

for Non-Voting Special Session unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.