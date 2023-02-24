Daily Session Report for Thursday, February 23, 2023 (Special Session 1)

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - House of Representatives

Special Session Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 23, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

Motion to Suspend Rules Motion to Suspend Rules for Immediate Consider HR 23 (Klunk) 102 – 99 (Failed) Motion to Reconsider Vote by which the Motion to Suspend the Rules for HR 23 Failed Filed.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

HB 1 PN 0006 Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration HB 2 PN 0007 A00046 (E. NELSON) 63 – 138 (Failed) Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair on A00049 being Ruled Out of Order (B. Miller) 102 – 99 (Failed) Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.

For Special Session unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.