Daily Session Report for Thursday, February 23, 2023 (Special Session 1)

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - House of Representatives

Special Session Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 23, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

 

Motion to Suspend Rules

 

 

Motion to Suspend Rules for Immediate

Consider HR 23 (Klunk)

 

102 – 99       (Failed)

 

Motion to Reconsider Vote by which the Motion to Suspend the Rules for HR 23 Failed Filed.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 1 PN 0006

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

HB 2 PN 0007

 

 

       A00046 (E. NELSON)

63 – 138        (Failed)

Motion to Appeal the Ruling

of the Chair on A00049 being

Ruled Out of Order (B. Miller)

 

 

102 – 99        (Failed)

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.

For Special Session unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, February 23, 2023 (Special Session 1)

