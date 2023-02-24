Daily Session Report for Friday, February 24, 2023 (Special Session 1)

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - House of Representatives

Special Session Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 24, 2023

Convened at 9:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:10 A.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Jeanne McNeill.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Lynda Schlegel Culver, State Representative of the 108th Legislative District, effective February 28, 2023.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, February 27, 2023 at 12:00 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.