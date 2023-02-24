Daily Session Report for Friday, February 24, 2023 (Special Session 1)
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - House of Representatives
Special Session Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 24, 2023
Convened at 9:00 A.M.
Adjourned at 11:10 A.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jeanne McNeill.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Lynda Schlegel Culver, State Representative of the 108th Legislative District, effective February 28, 2023.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, February 27, 2023 at 12:00 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.