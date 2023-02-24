CE to visit Hong Kong on Saturday

MACAU, February 24 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will on Saturday lead a delegation from the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government to the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR), to meet with HKSAR Chief Executive, Mr John Lee Ka-chiu, to exchange views on how to strengthen cooperation between the two SARs.

The MSAR Chief Executive will return to Macao on Saturday. Officials accompanying Mr Ho on the visit include: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong.

While the Chief Executive is in Hong Kong, the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.