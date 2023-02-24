Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,674 in the last 365 days.

Macao Municipal Kennel to adjust office hours for public services starting from March

MACAU, February 24 - The Macao Municipal Kennel will adjust its office hours for public services starting from 1 March (Wednesday). The opening hours will be from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with registration hours from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and clinic hours from Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The kennel is closed on weekends and public holidays.

The Coloane Municipal Kennel’s office hours for public services remains from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, including lunchtime.

You just read:

Macao Municipal Kennel to adjust office hours for public services starting from March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more