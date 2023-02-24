Macao Municipal Kennel to adjust office hours for public services starting from March

MACAU, February 24 - The Macao Municipal Kennel will adjust its office hours for public services starting from 1 March (Wednesday). The opening hours will be from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with registration hours from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and clinic hours from Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The kennel is closed on weekends and public holidays.

The Coloane Municipal Kennel’s office hours for public services remains from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, including lunchtime.