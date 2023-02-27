NEW WHITE PAPER FROM BOXWOOD DIGITAL REVEALS KEY ECOMMERCE MARKETING TRENDS FOR 2023

Boxwood’s latest white paper gives eCommerce business owners deep insight into what to expect in 2023 and offers practical strategies for success.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxwood Digital Marketing, recognized as one of the top marketing agencies in Denver, has released a new white paper titled ECommerce Digital Marketing in 2023: What's Changing and How to Stay on Top. The paper explores the latest eCommerce digital marketing trends and provides actionable advice to help business owners navigate these changes, improve their marketing strategy, and align their companies with shifting market needs.

The white paper examines four key trends shaping the eCommerce landscape in 2023 and beyond: shopper behavior, eCommerce marketplaces, search engine optimization, and the shift from third-party data to first-party data. By providing insights into these shifts and offering strategies for staying ahead of the competition, the paper provides a valuable resource for eCommerce business owners looking to optimize their marketing efforts.

According to Statista, retail eCommerce sales are expected to reach over 1.3 trillion U.S. dollars in 2025.* Danielle Duran, Boxwood Digital Founder and CEO says, "This presents a huge opportunity for eCommerce businesses, but it also means that competition will continue to grow. Our white paper gives business owners the insights and strategies they need to stay ahead of the competition and succeed in this dynamic industry."

Besides discussing broader changes in eCommerce digital marketing, the paper also explores nuances, such as customer privacy concerns, the increasing importance of building out an eCommerce site, and intentional consumer spending. By delving into these details, the white paper provides a comprehensive guide for businesses looking to optimize their marketing strategies in 2023 and beyond.

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides SEO, website design, PPC, content writing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.

