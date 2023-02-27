Crumbl Cookies Releases Limited Supply of Mini Cookie Boxes In Honor of Employee Appreciation Day
LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl Cookies is releasing a limited supply of mini cookie boxes for Employee Appreciation Day on March 3, 2023. These cookie boxes, featuring mini cookies in a specially-designed “Thank You” box, are the most delicious way for employers to say thank you to their employees, associates, and colleagues.
“As a company with more than 30,000 hard-working Crew members across the franchise, we know how important it is to recognize employees for their work,” said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and Co-founder of Crumbl Cookies. “We wanted to give everyone a chance to show their appreciation and our cookies are the sweetest way to say “thank you.”
Each Crumbl location will have a limited amount of Employee Appreciation Day boxes available for purchase on Friday, March 3 and can be purchased while supplies last. These boxes can only be purchased in-store using Crumbl’s POS system. Each box will feature six Mini Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies.
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Kadee Jo Jones
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com