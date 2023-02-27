Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,576 in the last 365 days.

Crumbl Cookies Releases Limited Supply of Mini Cookie Boxes In Honor of Employee Appreciation Day

LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl Cookies is releasing a limited supply of mini cookie boxes for Employee Appreciation Day on March 3, 2023. These cookie boxes, featuring mini cookies in a specially-designed “Thank You” box, are the most delicious way for employers to say thank you to their employees, associates, and colleagues.

“As a company with more than 30,000 hard-working Crew members across the franchise, we know how important it is to recognize employees for their work,” said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and Co-founder of Crumbl Cookies. “We wanted to give everyone a chance to show their appreciation and our cookies are the sweetest way to say “thank you.”

Each Crumbl location will have a limited amount of Employee Appreciation Day boxes available for purchase on Friday, March 3 and can be purchased while supplies last. These boxes can only be purchased in-store using Crumbl’s POS system. Each box will feature six Mini Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies.

ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

Kadee Jo Jones
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com

You just read:

Crumbl Cookies Releases Limited Supply of Mini Cookie Boxes In Honor of Employee Appreciation Day

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more