MEET CHAMELEON: INTERCHANGEABLE LAMPSHADE INSERTS LAUNCHED BY LUX LAMPSHADES

Chameleon Lampshades

Chameleon Lampshades creates a new and affordable way to personalize the look of your lampshades with interchangeable shade inserts.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lux Lampshades, a leading custom and replacement lampshade supplier, has unveiled an innovative way for customers to customize their lampshades. Chameleon Lampshades, Lux’s newest venture, lets customers get creative with their decor. Customers can choose designs from Lux’s curated selection for their inserts, upload their own artwork or photographs, receive the color-your-own insert, or design a shade using Lux’s design studio.

Lux’s new line of shade inserts makes customized lampshades more affordable and enjoyable to use. Customers select or create their shade insert design and Chameleon sends the insert printed on backlit, high-quality film and a lampshade. Customers also receive a lamp with their order.

This opens up several design and gifting opportunities for customers. From photo lamps that showcase a special moment to artwork that flaunts artistic talent, Chameleon Lampshades expand interior design options. For example, owners can change inserts to match the season, celebrate a special occasion with a customized insert, switch inserts after moving the lamp to a new space, or update the insert design to match their current style.

Chameleon custom lampshades exemplify Lux Lampshade’s dedication to bringing rooms to life with lampshades made from premium materials and quality hardware. The company prides itself on not just meeting the interior design community’s exacting standards but surpassing them. Lux creates custom, private label, and stock lampshades for homeowners, designers, hotels, and more. Chameleon Lampshades are now ready to brighten homes, studios, and office spaces.

About Lux Lampshades: Lux Lampshades was founded in 2002 as the leading replacement and custom lampshade provider for residential, commercial, and private-label customers. For over 10 years, Lux has been honored to produce lampshades for some of the world’s finest homes, hotels, and resorts.