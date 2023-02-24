Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1800 Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:58 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a second victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

One of the suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.