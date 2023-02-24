Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,681 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1800 Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:58 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a second victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

 

One of the suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1800 Block of M Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more