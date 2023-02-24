IUB sets public hearing dates for proposed SOO Green underground electric transmission line project

Hearing to be held July 11-12, 2023, in Elkader

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order setting public hearing dates of Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, 2023, regarding a proposed underground electric transmission line project by SOO Green HVDC Link ProjectCo, LLC (SOO Green). The hearing will be held at Johnson's Family Restaurant and Reception Hall in Elkader, Iowa.

The proposed SOO Green project is pending before the IUB in Docket No. E-22436.

At a scheduling conference held on December 20, 2022, the parties agreed to a procedural schedule, which is included in today’s order as Attachment A. The schedule establishes the two-day hearing for the presentation of evidence and the cross-examination of witnesses. Under IUB rules, the hearing must be held in the county where the midpoint of the line is located. The midpoint of the proposed 173.76-mile transmission line is identified as Clayton County.

SOO Green filed a petition (application) for an underground electric transmission line franchise with the IUB on September 24, 2020, under Iowa Code chapter 478. If the franchise is granted, the company would be allowed to build the +/- 525 kilovolt underground high voltage direct current electric transmission line through Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dubuque, Floyd, Jackson, and Winneshiek counties.

Participation in the public hearing will be in-person only. Persons with disabilities who will require assistive services or devices to observe or participate in this hearing should contact the IUB at (515) 725-7300 at least 14 days in advance to request arrangements.

Documents regarding SOO Green’s proposed project are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. E-22436.