Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with LSU Women’s Basketball Star and Musician Flau’jae Johnson
Gordon McKernan welcomes Flau’jae Johnson’s diverse talent to his stellar lineup of NIL partners.BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a monumental Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Flau'jae Johnson, a true freshman guard with the LSU Women’s Basketball team and a rising star in the music industry.
Rated 4 stars by ESPN, the Georgia native is rated the No. 6 guard in the nation. Starting in every game this season, the true freshman has played a key role in her team’s success. The LSU Women’s basketball team currently boasts an impressive record of 25-1 overall and 13-1 in the SEC for the season.
McKernan’s deal with Johnson marks yet another significant milestone in his growing of NIL partnerships. Johnson joins her fellow LSU Women’s Basketball figures, Alexis Morris, Angel Reese, and Coach Kim Mulkey, as McKernan’s newest addition to his elite team of talent.
In addition to her prowess on the basketball court, Johnson is also a successful musician. Following in the footsteps of her father, the late rapper, Camouflage, Johnson’s talent has brought her to the stage of America's Got Talent twice.
With the addition of Johnson to McKernan's growing list of NIL partners, it is clear that the personal injury lawyer is committed to building a diverse network of partners from a range of talents and backgrounds.
By leveraging their personal brands and influences, McKernan and Johnson remain confident that their partnership is sure to bear success.
