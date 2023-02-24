How to report someone shooting from the road and be a good witness for wildlife

You’re recreating outdoors and see a vehicle stop on a road, then a rifle appears and you hear gunshots, what would you do in this situation? It is illegal to hunt any game animals or birds from a motorized vehicle, which is why our conservation officers are providing tips on how to report this common violation and how you can be a good witness for wildlife.

Being a good witness not only helps our conservation officers investigate a case, but it ultimately increases the likelihood that a violator stealing Idaho’s wildlife resources is held accountable. Help be the eyes and ears for protecting our wildlife.

Please remember that safety should always be your priority when acting as a witness to a crime.