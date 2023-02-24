Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,618 in the last 365 days.

How to report someone shooting from the road and be a good witness for wildlife

You’re recreating outdoors and see a vehicle stop on a road, then a rifle appears and you hear gunshots, what would you do in this situation? It is illegal to hunt any game animals or birds from a motorized vehicle, which is why our conservation officers are providing tips on how to report this common violation and how you can be a good witness for wildlife.

Being a good witness not only helps our conservation officers investigate a case, but it ultimately increases the likelihood that a violator stealing Idaho’s wildlife resources is held accountable. Help be the eyes and ears for protecting our wildlife.

Please remember that safety should always be your priority when acting as a witness to a crime.

You just read:

How to report someone shooting from the road and be a good witness for wildlife

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more