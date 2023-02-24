Berlin Barracks / DUI - Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3001161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 @ 4:51 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 100 / Butternut Hill Rd, Waitsfield VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

ACCUSED: Eric McGuire

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Branford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of a vehicle that was crossing the center line into oncoming traffic before driving off the road at the intersection of VT Rt 100 and Butternut Hill Rd in Waitsfield, VT. Upon arriving on scene Troopers spoke to the operator McGuire who advised he fell asleep and drove off the road. Upon further investigation it was determined McGuire was under the influence of intoxicants while operating a vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.