Boston Scientific's Monopolistic Approach Leads to Unprecedented Success in U.S. ERCP Market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm, has released updated insights on the U.S. ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography) market, revealing a remarkable rebound in revenue and units sold by brand after a slight downturn in Q2 of 2020 due to the global pandemic. The positive trend has continued into 2022, with stability in Q1 and Q3 of last year aligned with Q4’ 20 and Q1’ 21 metrics.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

iData’s comprehensive analysis of the U.S. ERCP and Endo Therapeutics market assessed several companies and over 990 SKUs across various market segments and subsegments, including biliary dilation balloon market, ERCP cannula market, biliary lithotripter market, and more. The results of the updated market analysis were in line with expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decrease in both revenue and units sold. Despite the market disruption, the aggregate data suggests that the companies have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are actively pursuing growth opportunities at present.

“Boston Scientific has been strategic in the U.S. ERCP market by entering a sub-segment of the market and monopolizing it,” says Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research, “which has enabled the company to overtake the majority of the total market share.”

Boston Scientific has emerged as the clear leader in the U.S. ERCP market. With a monopolized presence in the biliary and pancreatic stent market, Boston Scientific has set a new standard for excellence in this industry. Olympus and Cook Medical were two other key players within the U.S. ERCP market. Although both are present in several market segments, both Olympus and Cook Medical do not come close to surpassing Boston Scientific in terms of revenue and units sold.

