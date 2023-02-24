Nevada Painting Company is now Accepting Nominations for their Annual $5000 Paint It Forward Charity Giveaway
Nevada Painting Company is announces the launch of its 5th annual Paint It Forward charity campaign, nominate someone deserving today!
We are thrilled to launch our 5th annual Paint It Forward charity campaign. This initiative is close to our hearts, and we are committed to improving the lives of deserving homeowners and charaties.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada Painting Company is excited to announce the launch of its 5th annual Paint It Forward charity campaign. Every year, the company chooses a deserving homeowner or local charity to receive a complimentary interior or exterior painting project valued at over $5000.
— Brian Cho
Over the years, Nevada Painting Company has received several nominations for homeowners and local charities who need a fresh coat of paint but cannot afford it. The company understands that even a new coat of paint can be costly, and it can become hard to afford a large painting project. That's why Nevada Painting Company is honored to participate in this initiative that betters the curb appeal and lives of one of the nominees that are submitted to them from their customers.
Last year, Nevada Painting Company selected Kathy Brennan, a hardworking mom and teacher who continues to sacrifice her own needs for those around her. From taking care of her daughters to teaching full time, then watching children after school and more, Brennan fills her day serving others. Her home was showing wear and tear, and the company did not want her to stress one more day. With the Paint It Forward campaign, Nevada Painting Company provided a fresh coat of paint for her home, improving its curb appeal and making it a better place for Brennan and her family.
"We are thrilled to launch our 5th annual Paint It Forward charity campaign," said Brian Cho, General Manager of Nevada Painting Company. "This initiative is close to our hearts, and we are committed to improving the lives of deserving homeowners and local charities in our community. We encourage everyone to visit our website to nominate someone they know who needs a fresh coat of paint."
To nominate a deserving homeowner or local charity for the Paint It Forward campaign, please visit our website www.paintingco.com/paint-it-forward/ Nominations will be accepted until March 10, 2023, and the recipient will be announced prior to March 15, 2023.
About Nevada Painting Company
Nevada Painting Company is a leading provider of painting services in Las Vegas, NV, and surrounding areas. The company offers a wide range of residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and more. Nevada Painting Company is committed to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality workmanship. For more information, visit www.paintingco.com.
Brian Cho
Nevada Painting Company
+1 702-844-1700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram