Arizona Painting Company Starts Its 7th Annual Turkey Drive In November, 2022
Arizona Painting Company is passionate about helping the local community. The company will donate one turkey for every paint job completed in November 2022.
Our annual turkey drive is even more important to them during uncertain times and we feel blessed to be able to give back to our local community in times of need.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Painting Company is a premier provider of residential, commercial, exterior and interior painting services througout Phoenix and Tucson Arizona. Ahead of the holiday season, Arizona Painting Company has officially started its 7th Annual Turkey Drive in November, 2022.
The annual thanksgiving turkey drive is something that Arizona Painting Company takes part in every year in order to ensure that people in need can put food on the table during the holiday season. For every paint job completed in November, Arizona Painting Company will donate one turkey to a family in need. With the company having donated more than 200 turkeys in the past year, they now have an even bigger donation goal for 2022.
All the turkeys will be donated to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank, as per tradition. Arizona Painting Company feels that St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank has done notable work in Arizona through the toughest of times, which is why they choose to make their food donation through them. Given the increasing cost of living, along with the food crisis, Arizona Painting Company is doing their part to make a difference.
Company owner and CMO, Joe Campbell made an official press statement, "Many hard working families in our community are struggling to put food on the table with this year's rising food costs. Our annual turkey drive is even more important to them during uncertain times and we feel blessed to be able to give back to our local community in times of need."
Homeowners can take part in this turkey drive by request a house painting quote today. More details about Arizona Painting Company and their efforts to help the local community can be seen on their official business website at https://arizonapaintingcompany.com/.
