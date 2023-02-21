Arizona Painting Company is Accepting Nominations for their 2023 Paint It Forward Charity Campaign
Nominate someone you know who deserves a free house painting job as part of our 2023 Paint It Forward Campaign.
We are thrilled to launch our Paint It Forward campaign for 2023. We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful home or business, and we want to help those who may be struggling to make that happen.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Painting Company has announced the launch of its Paint It Forward campaign for 2023. This program aims to give back to the community by selecting deserving homeowners, businesses, and charities to receive a complimentary interior or exterior painting project. For this year's campaign, the company will be choosing 4 lucky homeowners in Phoenix and Tucson to have their house painted at no cost to them.
— Joe Campbell
The Arizona Painting Company understands that even a new coat of paint can be costly and that many people and organizations may struggle to afford a large painting project. That's why they are inviting people to nominate someone they know who is in need of a free paint job. These organizations, businesses, individuals, and families can be nominated by their loved ones and will be hand-selected by the Arizona Painting Company.
"We are thrilled to launch our Paint It Forward campaign for 2023," said Joe Campbell, co-owner of the Arizona Painting Company. "We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful home or business, and we want to help those who may be struggling to make that happen."
The Paint It Forward campaign is part of the Arizona Painting Company's commitment to giving back to the community. In addition to providing free painting services, the company also supports local charities and organizations through donations and volunteer work.
Nominations for the Paint It Forward campaign can be submitted through the Arizona Painting Company's website. We will choose our first winner on March 3, 2023 so nominate today. The deadline for nominations is March 17, 2023 and we will choose the remaining winners immedately after.
For more information on the Paint It Forward campaign and to submit a nomination, visit the Arizona Painting Company's website at www.arizonapaintingcompany.com/paint-it-forward/
Joe Campbell
Arizona Painting Company
+1 602-648-3071
sales@arizonapaintingcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram