David Bowie Archive Revealed at V&A

In exciting news for Bowie fans, the V&A museum in London has acquired a collection of work from his extensive archive, including more than 80,000 letters, lyrics, photographs, stage designs and music awards. The impressive collection also features several instruments, including the iconic Stylophone that starred on 'Space Oddity'. The archive is due to be go on display in 2025.
'I believe everyone will agree with me when I say that... if only one artist could be in the V&A it should be David Bowie.'- Nile Rodgers
The collection also contains costumes which were featured during the Ziggy Stardust era, including the iconic quilted outfit combined with wrestler boots that he wore while touring in 1972, which is shown in photographs and commentary in Moonage Daydream: The Life & Times of Ziggy Stardust.
When speaking of the costume in Moonage Daydream, Bowie remarked, 'As much as I loved my Kansai platform repros, they were very uncomfortable to wear, so frequently I would revert to the wrestler's boots that I had first designed in January '72. Mick insisted that his show have Cuban heels, though mine retained the flat sole of the ring.'
Alongside over 600 photographs taken by Mick Rock, Bowie's personal and often humorous commentary gives unprecedented insight into his work and the creation of his most memorable persona. Readers can see how Bowie singlehandedly challenged and elevated 1970s culture through his style, his inspirations ranging from Kubrick to Kabuki, and his creative spirit, which endures through the decades.
Find out more about the special Publisher's Copies that include an Anniversary Edition copy of Moonage Daydream presented in an archival slipcase with an exclusive photographic print at BowieBook.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.