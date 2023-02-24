David Bowie Archive Revealed at V&A

24 Feb 2023

In exciting news for Bowie fans, the V&A museum in London has acquired a collection of work from his extensive archive, including more than 80,000 letters, lyrics, photographs, stage designs and music awards. The impressive collection also features several instruments, including the iconic Stylophone that starred on 'Space Oddity'. The archive is due to be go on display in 2025.

'I believe everyone will agree with me when I say that... if only one artist could be in the V&A it should be David Bowie.' - Nile Rodgers



Moonage Daydream: The Life & Times of Ziggy Stardust The collection also contains costumes which were featured during the Ziggy Stardust era, including the iconic quilted outfit combined with wrestler boots that he wore while touring in 1972, which is shown in photographs and commentary in

Moonage Daydream 'As much as I loved my Kansai platform repros, they were very uncomfortable to wear, so frequently I would revert to the wrestler's boots that I had first designed in January '72. Mick insisted that his show have Cuban heels, though mine retained the flat sole of the ring.' When speaking of the costume in, Bowie remarked,

Alongside over 600 photographs taken by Mick Rock, Bowie's personal and often humorous commentary gives unprecedented insight into his work and the creation of his most memorable persona. Readers can see how Bowie singlehandedly challenged and elevated 1970s culture through his style, his inspirations ranging from Kubrick to Kabuki, and his creative spirit, which endures through the decades.



