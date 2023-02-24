Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,141 in the last 365 days.

Olivia Harrison In Conversation

24 Feb 2023

We are excited to announce that Olivia Harrison will be in conversation about her latest book, Came the Lightening - Twenty Poems for George, at two iconic bookstores in March; Booksoup in Los Angeles and Rizzoli Bookstore in New York.

 

Please see the event details below:

 

 

Please note: A large turnout is expected for this event so there will be a line in front of the store and the first 30 will be let in for the talk and the remainder of the line will go in for the signing. 

 

 

 

Olivia Harrison will be joined by Grammy-winning music historian Ashley Kahn, presenting her new book Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George.


Please note: This ticketed event has limited seating and will be first come, first served with doors opening at 5:30pm. The signing line will only be open to those who have purchased a copy of Came the Lightening from Rizzoli Bookstore. 

 

 

You just read:

Olivia Harrison In Conversation

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more