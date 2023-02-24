Olivia Harrison In Conversation

24 Feb 2023

Rizzoli Bookstore We are excited to announce that Olivia Harrison will be in conversation about her latest book, Came the Lightening - Twenty Poems for George, at two iconic bookstores in March; Booksoup in Los Angeles andin New York.

Please see the event details below:

Please note: A large turnout is expected for this event so there will be a line in front of the store and the first 30 will be let in for the talk and the remainder of the line will go in for the signing.

Olivia Harrison will be joined by Grammy-winning music historian Ashley Kahn, presenting her new book Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George.





Please note: This ticketed event has limited seating and will be first come, first served with doors opening at 5:30pm. The signing line will only be open to those who have purchased a copy of Came the Lightening from Rizzoli Bookstore.