Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: More Good News for the Economy

We are moving in the right direction.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is more good news about the economy.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“The S&P Global Flash U.S. services sector index increased from 46.8 to 50.5 in February,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “News about the economy has been good as concerns about inflation and a possible recession ease.”
MarketWatch reported that the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing sector index also showed improvement by reaching a four-month high of 47.8.
Gould said 50 or above indicates a growing economy.
“We are moving in the right direction,” he added. “Inflation is slowly coming down and the job market remains strong. The Federal Reserve is trying to attain a so-called soft landing for the economy without causing a recession.”
The NPI team keeps close tabs on the U.S. economy because it works with domestic and international health, wellness, beauty, and sports nutrition companies that want to expand their sales in America.
“We follow economic news and retail trends for our clients,” Gould said. “A thorough knowledge of the business landscape helps us provide the best advice to our clients.”
More than a decade ago, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” system to help product manufacturers expand sales or launch products in the U.S.
“I saw companies create great products yet struggle when they tried to sell them to retailers and consumers,” he added. “My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform streamlines the sales or product launch process by bringing all the moving parts under NPI’s command center.
“We coordinate sales, marketing, logistics, and provide FDA regulatory compliance expertise,” Gould said. “We have a veteran team that understands the retail industry and consumer trends.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, a global marketing guru, has also represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
