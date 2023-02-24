3i Infotech Wins FI Industry Innovation Award

PROGRESS in Lending made the award based on the company’s success.

EDISON, NJ, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3i Infotech (BSE: 532628, NSE: 3IINFOLTD), a global Information Technology company empowering industries through seamless digital transformation, announced today that the company has been awarded a 2023 Innovation Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association. The company was awarded the recognition, in part, for its innovative work in zero trust sovereign cloud implementations.

“3i Infotech launched the first ever Zero Trust Sovereign Cloud (ZTSC) based on the Oracle database. The cloud was deployed in Malaysia, where it was the first of its kind,” wrote PROGRESS founder and Chairman Tony Garritano. “The offering, NuRe 3i+ ZTSC, ensures data and operational sovereignty and unlocks the potential of a data-driven sovereign economy, promoting innovation through ever-evolving digital technologies and providing compliance and data residency. The Executive Team of PROGRESS in Lending is proud to give 3i Infotech our Innovations Award this year.”

Garritano pointed out that the 3i solution enhances operational efficiencies, enabling lenders to manage work and employees from anywhere in the world, with improved collaboration and communication keeping all the lender’s IT infrastructure available round the clock.

“This pace of increased responsiveness reduces downtimes and in turn, increases employee productivity,” he said.

“Our work with Zero Trust Sovereign Clouds is the future of both Cloud and Edge Computing and we are very pleased that the Executive Team at PROGRESS in Lending has recognized this innovation,” said Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech. “Our work has proven very valuable to a number of industries, including U.S. credit unions. We expect to be rolling out similar innovations with our partners and clients here over the course of 2023.”

About 3i Infotech

Since its inception in 1993, 3i Infotech has emerged as a leading name in digital transformation, with deep domain expertise across BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Government sectors. With over 5000 employees in 30 offices, 15 countries and across 4 continents, the firm has successfully transformed business operations of customers globally and was recognised as an ‘Emerging Solutions Leader in Cloud and Edge Technologies’ at GEC Awards 2022, Dubai. It also received the 'DX INSPIRE AWARD' in the 'Business Transformation' category at the World CIO 200 Summit 2022, Thailand. The company serves clients in North America, India, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Visit the company online at https://www.3i-infotech.com/.