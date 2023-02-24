Entrex Carbon Market commits capital to Net Zero Analysis and Design Corp
Entrex Carbon Market announced a commitment to a sizable capital investment into Net Zero to support Entrex’s institutionally traded carbon offset securities.
Entrex’s regulatory and security mindset creates a whole new category of products for the voluntary carbon market – they are exclusive in offering renown Wall Street oversight and Wall Street Research”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has executed a Letter of Intent to make a sizable capital investment into Net Zero Analysis and Design (netzeroanalysis.com) to support Entrex’s growth and intellectual property surrounding Entrex’s institutionally traded carbon offset securities.
“Over the last five years Net Zero and their team has provided, tremendous insight and creativity into how we institutionalize our carbon offset licensed projects and CarbonEase securitized carbon offsets products” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. “We believe a strategic investment in Net Zero will support both Net Zero’s and Entrex’s vision and mission – while offering a significant benefit to institutional traders and investors trying to remove trading friction and adding consistency, credibility and convenience to carbon offset trades.”
“Entrex’s regulatory and security mindset creates a whole new category of products for the voluntary carbon market – they are exclusive in offering renown Wall Street oversight and Wall Street Research of the underlying projects and carbon offset securities – which brilliantly offer buyers and traders comfort without the historical underwriting of projects and offsets firms have had to do in the past” said George D. Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero Analysis and Design Corp.
“Our new operations office in St. Petersburg, Florida relies on the technical expertise of the Net Zero team daily” said Thomas Harblin, Partner in the Entrex Carbon Market. “We appreciate their support and enthusiasm and with our growing team Net Zero can offer the carbon offset solution that benefits our customers knowing that we are in this together.”
