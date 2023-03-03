Kenmore® Floorcare & Air Purification Introduces New Product Innovation at the 2023 Inspired Home Show
Kenmore announces our entrance into the air purification category and highlights three floorcare vacuum cleaners for whole-home floor and clean air solutionsGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmore®, a leading and trusted brand of vacuum cleaners and accessories, is debuting its entrance into the air purifier category along with previewing three additional floorcare products at the 2023 Inspired Home Show. Backed by small appliance engineering and design innovation expertise, Kenmore expands its line of home products with the introduction of an all new Air Purification line.
“For over 100 years Kenmore has been in millions of American Homes impacting everyday lives with innovative appliances said Sri Solur, CEO of Kenmore. Our entrance into the air purification category confirms our commitment to delivering real world performance products with meaningful solutions for household clean air and wellness.”
The Kenmore® SMART 2300e Air Purifier with SilentClean™ HEPA Technology – PM4030
The Kenmore SMART 2300e Air Purifier powerfully cleans a living space within minutes and is ENERGYSTAR® certified.
Effortlessly purify up to 2,300 square feet with super low energy consumption, based on one air change per hour. Say goodbye to unwanted odors, dander, and more as the HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns†.
Sleep soundly with SilentClean™ technology knowing the air quality is automatically being monitored and improved. Not home? Not a problem. Manage any home environment anytime from anywhere within the intuitive Kenmore app.
†HEPA System filters dirt, dust, and non-living matter such as pet dander.
The Kenmore® Air Purifier will be available soon at Amazon for an MSRP of $299.99.
Kenmore is also highlighting our newest upright vacuum platform. The Kenmore DU4099 model provides a powerful bagless upright vacuum. The new FeatherLite™ Lift-Up® Bagless Upright with Hair Eliminator® Brushroll is packed with features and delivers exceptional power and cleanability at an affordable price.
The Kenmore® FeatherLite™ Lift-Up® Bagless Upright Vacuum with Hair Eliminator® Brushroll DU4099
This Kenmore bagless upright with completely sealed air path can tackle all cleaning needs. Quickly transition to lightweight cleaning with Lift-Up® for stairs and floor cleaning. The AllergenSeal™† system traps 99.97% of dust down to 0.3 microns .The Hair Eliminator® feature keeps pet hair off the brushroll for less maintenance. At under 12lbs, this full-featured upright maneuvers around furniture with swivel steering and includes a LED headlight with 7ft of above the floor reach. Versatile tools include a specialized Pet HandiMate® tool, a dedicated upholstery tool, 3-in-1 combination tool, a crevice tool and dusting brush.
†AllergenSeal System filters dirt, dust, and non-living matter such as pet dander.
https://kenmorefloorcare.com/kenmore-featherlite-lift-up-bagless-upright-vacuum-with-hair-eliminator-brushroll-du4099/
The Kenmore® FeatherLite™ Lift-Up® Bagless Upright is available now at U.S. retailers and online for an MSRP of $179.99.
“We have been advancing the technology and manufacturing wet/dry vacuums for decades and the new All-Purpose Wet/Dry Vac from Kenmore is another consumer-focused solution to enhance Kenmore’s line of floor care products and deliver a quality product that consumers expect from Kenmore,” said Dan Bilger, VP Marketing and Product Development for Kenmore Floorcare.
The Kenmore® All-Purpose Wet / Dry Canister Vacuum KW3050
The Kenmore all-purpose vacuum is perfect for jobs around the house regardless of dry or liquid messes. Compact in size, this portable vacuum delivers maximum suction power for heavy-duty pickup across surfaces including carpets, hard floors, garages & more. The swiveling casters make it easy to maneuver on all floor surfaces. The telescoping wand extends cleaning reach above the floor. Versatile on-board accessories include a crevice tool, round dusting brush and a floor nozzle.
https://kenmorefloorcare.com/kenmore-all-purpose-wet-dry-canister-vacuum-kw3050/
The Kenmore® All-Purpose Wet/Dry Vacuum is available now at Amazon for an MSRP of $169.99.
The Kenmore® SpotLite™ Portable Carpet Spot & Pet Stain Cleaner Vacuum KW2005
The Kenmore Spot & Pet Stain Cleaner is designed for unexpected spills and messes around the house. Stains are easily lifted and removed with a combination of powerful scrubbing suction and the Kenmore cleaning formula. Thanks to its lightweight 11 lbs size, this portable spot cleaner is ready to go anywhere and compact enough to fit under the sink or in a closet. Versatile accessories include a tough stain tool, a wide path tool and a trial size of cleaning formula.
The Kenmore® SpotLite™ KW2005 is available now at U.S. retailers and online for an MSRP of $189.99.
https://kenmorefloorcare.com/kenmore-spotlite-portable-carpet-spot-pet-stain-cleaner-vac/
For more information visit Kenmore Floor Care or connect with us on www.facebook.com/kenmore.
About the Kenmore Brand
The Kenmore brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com or www.facebook.com/kenmore.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Kenmore Floorcare reserves the right to change specifications without notice.
