Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to North Dakota residents
North Dakota divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsFARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Dakota Collaborative Divorce Group is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. North Dakota divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for North Dakota residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week and offer free consultations with divorce professionals throughout North Dakota,” North Dakota Collaborative Divorce Group member and attorney DeAnn Pladson said. “Our goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce by referring North Dakota residents to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with a multidisciplinary team of divorce professionals to craft divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
North Dakota Collaborative Divorce Group consists of attorneys, divorce coaches, child specialists and financial experts who dedicate themselves to protecting the interests, dignity, self-esteem and overall well-being of families going through a divorce. Its professionals believe that Collaborative Divorce is a much more respectful and sensible alternative to a traditional court battle. Learn more about North Dakota Collaborative Divorce Group at nddivorce.com.
