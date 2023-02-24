Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Crash In Cecil County

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Cecil County.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the area of northbound Maryland Route 279 at Iron Hill Road, for a report of a hit-and-run crash with life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Lisa Foster, 58, of Elkton, Maryland, was crossing northbound MD RT 279 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Foster was transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the striking vehicle did not stop and continued northbound toward Newark, Delaware. Investigators believe the vehicle to be a dark-colored, possibly dark blue sedan with gray rims and front-end damage. The crash is believed to have occurred around 7 p.m. but was not discovered until shortly before 8:40 p.m. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Maryland Route 279 was closed until about midnight following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation….

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

