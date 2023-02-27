Business Reporter: The importance of providing a frictionless post-purchase support experience
A survey has found that advanced AI-driven chatbots evoke better customer emotions than humans do.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in Business Reporter, conversational commerce solution provider CM.com talks about how Conversational AI chatbots can improve the post-purchase support experience. 77 percent of the respondents of a survey conducted by CM.com said that they would call Customer Service to seek help only as a last resort, as they predominantly find it inefficient and slow. Support hotlines and website contact forms fall short of today’s customer expectations and should be relegated to the past. 42 percent of those surveyed reported experiencing impatience and 36 percent frustration when eventually contacting customer support. After googling a relevant troubleshooting website, they will opt for DIY-ing a solution.
The excellent use case for Conversational AI chatbots is that they can engage with customers already at the DIY stage and address the problem. When they receive a customer query, they process its underlying context and deliver an intelligent and personalized response, invoking positive feelings in customers. Chatbot services are available around the clock and can maintain a support presence on the customer’s channel of choice, be it messaging, telephone, or social media channels, including the most popular ones like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Customers are happy to turn to an AI chatbot before contacting a support representative and will be more likely to sort out a problem by feeling positive emotions.
To learn more about how to leverage emotions to create customer connections, read the article.
