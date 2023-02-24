“The Soccer Academy” Show Returns to Television on KMCI in Kansas City on Saturday, February 25th at 12:30 p.m. CT
Soccer is one of the greatest tools for spreading peace, love, culture, and understanding in the world today.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Soccer Academy” Show Returns to Broadcast Television on KMCI “The Spot” in Kansas City on Saturday, February 25th at 12:30 p.m. CT
— Antonio Soave
This Saturday at 12:30 in the afternoon (12:30 p.m. Central Time), the educational & instructional travelogue show known as “The Soccer Academy” is returning to broadcast television in metro Kansas City on KMCI “The Spot” (Channel 38). The show will continue to air after that on consecutive Saturdays for the next several weeks on KMCI in the Kansas City area at 12:30 p.m.
Last season, “The Soccer Academy” featured various episodes that were filmed in and throughout the countries of Mexico, Morocco, and Portugal. Many of those episodes can now be seen online via “The Soccer Academy” YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmoEY0Zow9F4Tk9_5quH mw/videos
Those episodes can also be seen on www.SoccerAcademy.tv.
“The Soccer Academy” is also broadcast and aired on the entire LATV network platform in over 30 cities in North America. See www.LATV.com for more.
“The Soccer Academy” is an uplifting, inspirational, educational, and cultural show that demonstrates key soccer skills as well. Most of all, perhaps, it boosts self-esteem, and encourages healthy living for young people, adults, and families domestically and internationally. The main premise of “The Soccer Academy” is to spread a message of “peace through soccer around the world.” “The Soccer Academy” is co-produced in connection with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, a non-profit organization that assists underprivileged, challenged, and marginalized communities around the globe through the sport of soccer.
See www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org for more.
This past summer, “The Soccer Academy” and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer teamed up with the State Department and the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco to host two weeks of soccer camps in Marrakech and Safi for young soccer players who were underserved in their communities. During those camps, the staff from the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer operated free soccer clinics throughout the day, gave away free soccer equipment, and served free meals to the needy and less fortunate in those communities in Morocco.
The Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy are returning to Morocco in March to conduct two “All Girls Soccer Clinics” on Saturday, March 11th in Marrakech, Morocco, and on Sunday, March 12th in Safi (Asfi), Morocco.
Founder and Chairman of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, Antonio Soave, said this:
“Soccer is one of the greatest tools for spreading peace, love, culture, and understanding in the world today. We are grateful to have so many wonderful high-level volunteer coaches from around the globe that donate their time and attention to this cause. Most of all, we feel honored and blessed to be able to serve the needy, the disenfranchised, and the less fortunate whenever and wherever possible.
Furthermore, soccer possesses the ability ethnic, racial, religious, and cultural boundaries. In our case, we use soccer as a viable mechanism to get communities around the world to engage in a more peaceful and sustainable dialogue.”
The Soccer Academy television show is distributed globally by the Television Syndication Company (“TVS”). For distribution inquiries, please contact Mary Joyce at mary@tvsco.com.
New 2023 Episodes Filmed in HD
1. The Soccer Academy in Portugal – Lisbon
Experience the allure of old Lisbon in this extraordinary episode of “The Soccer Academy.” See the famous soccer stadium where the famed pro soccer team, Benfica, plays its home games. Tour old city streets in Lisbon and go on a very special gastronomic tour of the most notable restaurants in that area of Portugal. Tour the cathedral where St. Anthony was born and peruse the city streets to partake in the purchase of everything from hand-roasted chestnuts to authentic soccer gear (sold in certain specialized sports stores). Old cafes and coffee shops are highlighted, as are the sights, sounds, and smells of beautiful Lisbon. Specific soccer instruction replete with new skills and drills for just about every level of soccer player, coach and aficionado.
2. The Soccer Academy in Portugal – Fatima, Benfica Stadium, and Countryside
