Interstate 91, Exit 25 / delays

The on-ramp to Interstate 91 north at Exit 25 in Glover is currently backed up due to a disabled tractor trailer. Vermont DMV inspectors is on-scene and working to keep limited traffic moving onto the interstate, but motorists should expect delays in the area
Updates will be provided as details are available. Please drive carefully
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.