Interstate 91, Exit 25 / delays

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks o/b/o Vermont DMV

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The on-ramp to Interstate 91 north at Exit 25 in Glover is currently backed up due to a disabled tractor trailer.  Vermont DMV inspectors is on-scene and working to keep limited traffic moving onto the interstate, but motorists should expect delays in the area

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.  Please drive carefully

 

 

Interstate 91, Exit 25 / delays

