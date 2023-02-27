Ukraine with must show Global support

A Government Minister has already said "launch it privately and then we will back you" Ole Petter Anfinsen Christoph Raudonat

TWINNING with the Ukraine: - an idea by Clive Hemsley, colleague of Boris Johnson from his time as MP for Henley-on-Thames

A Year On - Its about time we showed Global Unity” — Clive Hemsley

HENLEY -ON-THAMES, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide British initiative

Twinning is not a new concept. The original idea was established immediately after World War II to mend damaged relationships and help towns and communities recover from the trauma they had endured during the years of war. The aim was simple: encourage people and communities to meet, share, rebuild and reaffirm relationships. These days, twinning applies to cities, towns, villages, and even community churches. Twinning is an official relationship-building mechanism. In today’s day and age, with the help of digital media, communicating twinning initiatives may quickly generate momentum and result in a larger movement – by going viral.

The Ukraine can be supported, and its communities connected to the world abroad, providing psychological and emotional support to the Ukrainian population, as well as sending a strong message to the Russian aggressor. The impact of a unified support message in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine would be enormous if amplified in unison around the world. At the same time, the twinning initiative can be an efficient vehicle to generate supportive funds for the Ukraine for e.g., rebuilding its cities and community life.



The concept

Brand and co-branding

A brand is created, incorporating the Ukrainian national flag, and leaving a dedicated space for the twinning partner to insert their name. The resulting image will be:

A globally recognizable logo, professionally designed, and

Officially registered as a digital trademark



Endorsements

The twinned brand logo will have to be endorsed by

The UK Government (or a UK governmental body (e.g.,. DfID, or similar),

Possibly by Royal appointment, and recognized and communicated by

Global publishers and TV producers (BBC, etc.)

Website

An official, approved website will provide all the necessary information and step-by-step information to register, downloadable graphics, and even commercial merchandise (flags, t-shirts, other consumer goods, possibly with a view of using sustainable materials, etc.)

Donations

A minimum donation will be applied to each registration/application, such as £200 per town, £1000 per city etc. (This is merely a suggestion as there are multiple ways to generate funds via this initiative. Global awareness would need to be communicated via channels such as the BBC and other trustworthy media outlets)

Donors and support

Donors will want to know what they are supporting. Whoever twins with a Ukrainian town or village can therefore choose where the proceeds shall go to. 100% of all proceeds will therefore go to a support organization of choice (e.g., Save the Children Ukraine Chapter, other organisations helping with the rebuilding and reconstruction of communities, towns and cities, initiatives and projects supporting the livelihoods of displaced people, organisations supporting Ukrainian refugees, etc. The number of organisations should be focused, and all organisations will require a high impact and effectiveness rating to maximise results-

Strategic partners and momentum

Clive Hemsley will offer to host the original brand designs and website under his umbrella and free of charge if the concept is deemed worthy to go to the next stage. The UK have always been thought leaders of initiatives on a global level. With support from the appropriate channels, such as Boris Johnson who is generating not only political but also social awareness and pledging support to the Ukraine, twinning initiatives for towns and cities can easily be communicated – and awareness created.

Starting with support from Government and media, hopefully alongside Royal support and endorsements, this twinning initiative has a great chance of success. Together with these organisations and institutions, working with a creative team, ( I'm a dog portrait artist not a CEO ) so we need to build a strong team and strong message, generating international momentum and funds to repair the devastating damage caused by the Russian aggressors. As a team I've already got two professionals Ole Petter Anfinsen and Christoph Raudonat from Oxfordshire England have joined to start the movement - but we need global support!

