Tntra, Global Innovation Ecosystem, Announces it’s In-Country Expansion in Japan
Tntra is expanding in Japan to aid local partners with the latest tech and software engineering through Advisory, Engineering, Venture, Incubator, and Academy.
Tntra has led several successful digital transformation projects in Japan. Furthermore, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud Computing, and more.”TOKYO, JAPAN, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tntra is excited to announce the expansion of its in-country presence in Japan. Tntra has a unique global innovation ecosystem that provides software engineering services, incubation, venture capital, an enterprise platform, and an academy to build human resources.
Tntra offers software product engineering for IP-driven needs, advanced software services for established and mature systems, and digital transformation services. Tntra has deep domain expertise in FinTech, HealthTech, IoT, Supply Chain, New Economy, and Advanced Manufacturing and works with companies across North America, Japan, EMEA, Singapore, and India.
Tntra has led several successful digital transformation projects in Japan. Furthermore, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud Computing, and more, Tntra is helping drive overall efficiency and productivity across several diverse industries.
As an innovation ecosystem, Tntra provides holistic support to its local partners. From building the go-to-market plan, backing up the technology and customization, a unique venture capital offering, to supporting growing human capital needs, Tntra has established itself as a highly differentiated platform to help innovators, entrepreneurs, and enterprises worldwide deliver sustainable impact.
Tntra strongly believes that good companies build and deliver marquee products and services, but great companies impact the lives of all its stakeholders for the better. Powered by this ideology, Tntra helps incubate ideas that can change the status quo. One example of this is Invenio, Tntra's AI-powered cloud application for informed decision-making.
Invenio, which was incubated with a local partner in Singapore, has relevance in Japan too. Tntra Japan will help deploy and scale Invenio with a local partner, delivering its unique solutions to enterprises across the market. Similarly, Tntra has a global portfolio of technologies and companies in authentication, cyber-security, IoT, payments, loan management, EdTech, online pharmacy and telehealth, inventory and freight management, sustainable energy, and transportation, that it will now work with local partners to bring to the Japanese market.
Tntra's founding team has deep ties with the Japanese innovation and tech community spanning almost three decades, offering unique and creative solutions supported by robust software engineering capabilities. Tntra will now build upon that long history, further bolstered by growing collaboration and cross-pollination between Japan, India, the US, Singapore, and the EU, to assist its local partners in ushering in the next level of innovation and digital transformation across the Japanese market.
Contact our local Japanese experts today for more information on how best Tntra can support you at - Hideyuki Tsushima.
About Tntra:
Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – around the world. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones and real along with an open-incubator style working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to deliver successfully in the constantly evolving digital world.
Tntra has delivered solutions to many businesses successfully. Check out our case studies to learn more about our success stories: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
