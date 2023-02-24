Executive Women in Travel Come Together to Share Tools on Financial & Personal Wellbeing, Mentoring and Entrepreneurship
Speaker Roster Highlights for TIEWN Conference Held March 2 & 3 in Westlake Village, CA
The breadth and depth of wisdom reflected in our roster of speakers this year embodies the sharing mentality that our members embrace.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With global tourism predicted to reach 80% to 95% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, registrations and the speaker roster for March 2 & 3, Women in Travel & Hospitality (TIEWN) Conference at the Westlake Village Inn in Los Angeles County both reflect that vibrancy.
The agenda of the two-day, interactive event will address the reality that women represent 54% of the workforce in the tourism sector and yet only 4% of the C-Suite positions in tourism are held by women. With a theme of “Finding Your Circle of Influence,” agenda topics will cover technology, business and personal financial wellbeing, mentorship, raising capital, self-growth and tools for mentoring one another along the career path.
“The breadth and depth of wisdom reflected in our roster of speakers this year embodies the sharing mentality that our members embrace," explains Frances Kiradjian, CEO and Founder of both TIEWN and the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association. Today Frances runs the organization’s five divisions with her daughter, Ariela Kiradjian, who is especially interested in the recent dynamic growth in wellness offerings in the tourism and hospitality industries.
“Wellness goes a lot deeper than yoga mats,” said Ariela. “Mental health is a big part of wellness and so is how you’re treating your staff and yourself so we will be covering those topics as well.”
Speaker highlights from the two-day conference include the ones below. Please visit BLLAEvents.com for a full list of our facilitators (we call our speakers “facilitators” because they engage with all attendees).
• Marissa Hermer – Former star of Bravo’s Ladies of London, Hermer will be sharing her insights from a career as restauranteur, entrepreneur and author. Hermer’s experience working alongside Ian Schrager to open the Grammercy Park Hotel as well as partnering with her husband to open the popular Draycott restaurant in Caruso’s Palisades Village and two celebrity haunts in West Hollywood, Olivetta and Issima, should be of particular interest to the group.
• Aradhana Khowala – London based travel, diversity & equality expert who is CEO of Aptamind Partners, offers strategic consultancy in sustainable tourism development. She is recognized as a leader in the industry, named as one of the 100 most powerful in hospitality and 25 most influential women. Aradhana is a speaker on diversity, gender equality, and femtech, highlighting the lack of representation in executive tourism and health research.
• Chef Oliver English – Having grown up in his family’s restaurant business, Oliver is the Co-Founder & CEO of Common Table Creative (CTC), an impact-driven production & hospitality company specializing in advancing global food, sustainability and social justice issues. CTC creates films and experiences that bring people together and tell stories about the power of food. He created and is currently producing CTC’s signature documentary, Feeding Tomorrow (FT).
• Tammy Pahel – VP of Spa & Wellness at Carillion Miami Wellness Resort and co-founder of Alchemy Wellness Resorts. Pahel has opened 15 different spa properties and exceeds at reading trends, creating strategic alliances with other wellness brands and making hotel spa wellness offerings not just popular but profitable. She will be sharing her story of creating the country’s first Touchless Spa Therapy Circuit during the pandemic, while exceeding revenue expectations.
• Jersey Banks – Founder of boutique hotel and lifestyle brand, Urban Cowboy Hotels shares her dynamic and unlikely origin story about how she and her partner evolved their brand – with 4 + hotels under their umbrella in Brooklyn, Nashville, the Catskills and soon Denver – into a community of travelers and artists.
• Diana Stobo – Celebrity chef, best-selling author, health and wellness life coach and founder and owner of The Retreat Costa Rica and a soon-to-open Ayurvedic Healing Center and Spa in Costa Rica. She is also the creator of Truth Bar, an innovative prebiotic and probiotic gut health bar. Stobo speaks on a host of subjects, including digestive health, food as a modality for change, hormone balancing, sex, aging well, weight management & wellness travel.
• Dr. Marcus Coplin – Medical director for The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, CO and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta, California where he advises on science-based usage of thermal mineral hot spring water for health. Dr. Coplin writes and teaches extensively on the re-emergence of Health Resort culture and programming in the 21st century health care field and wellness tourism sector.
TIEWN is grateful for the support of its current Headline sponsors which include: DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, Nestle Premium Waters, Dragonfly Strategists, Lockton, and Greenberg Traurig, as well as its Lifestyle sponsors which include: Roomza and Studio Nilebrand.
Women in various sectors within the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries attend the event, including travel advisors, general managers, owners & entrepreneurs, hospitality developers, marketing & sales executives, tour operators, tourism offices, corporate travel managers, cruise line executives, travel and hospitality technology, premium service & solution providers to travel and hospitality, and students
For tickets to the conference, please visit https://registration.socio.events/e/2023tiewn
