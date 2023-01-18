2023 Women in Travel & Hospitality Conference to be held March 2 & 3, in Westlake Village (Los Angeles), CA
Presentations & Interactive Workshops focus on: Controlling Your Circle of Influence, Mentoring in the Tech Age, Experiential Branding, Financial Health & moreLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Industry Executive Women’s Network (TIEWN) announces that their 2023 Women in Travel and Hospitality Conference, powered by The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA), will take place March 2 & 3 at the Westlake Village Inn (Los Angeles).
With a theme of “Finding Your Circle of Influence,” the two-day event will also focus on support for women in the travel and hospitality industry who are raising capital and expanding their businesses, as well as self-growth and a deeper dive into the industry’s formidable technology solutions.
The conference facilitators and attendees will also discuss tools & strategies to help meet both professional and personal goals. The event, which has been held annually since 2013, is supported by a membership of more than 13,000 women around the globe, as well as the additional reach that BLLA has in hospitality.
As the travel industry continues its robust rebound from a devastating global pandemic, the reality is that women represent 54% of the workforce in the tourism sector, (but only 20% of women hold management positions), and less than 4% hold leadership or C-level positions. Also, an undercurrent of ageism continues to prevent many women in hospitality from reaching their potential. TIEWN exists so that females across the travel industry spectrum can draw from their personal experiences to empower and support one another to create fulfilling careers as well as work/life balance.
Day 1 is the Conference portion of the event while Day 2 is formatted like a Retreat – with purposely designed interactive sessions & workshops, showcasing TIEWN’s educational resources and its newly launched mentorship program.
Bold topics on this year’s agenda include:
- Ignoring Gender as a Tool for Success
- Maneuvering the Purpose Economy
- Secrets to Recruiting Gen Z
- Trusting Your Intuition
- Personal Finances, Raising Capital & Boosting Sales
- Mentorship in the Technology Space
- Crafting an Economically Viable & Cutting-Edge Wellness Program for Your Hotel
- Keys to Experiential Branding
- The Beauty of Aging
Women in various sectors within the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries attend the event, including travel advisors, general managers, owners & entrepreneurs, hospitality developers, marketing & sales executives, tour operators, tourism offices, corporate travel managers, cruise line executives, travel and hospitality technology, premium service & solution providers to travel and hospitality, and students.
Tickets are available here. There are discounts for official members of TIEWN or BLLA. If you would like to become a member to receive the Member rate, apply on tiewn.com/join-the-community for TIEWN and/or blla.org/register-today/ for BLLA. Student pricing is available. Please contact info@blla.org. There will be an exclusive networking platform for attendees to build their own personal profiles, as well as connect with each other and receive communication such as the agenda and other announcements during the conference.
Sponsorships are also available and offer a range of digital and in-person benefits, such as speaking opportunities and marketing promotions before and during the event. Contact info@blla.org for more information. The network is grateful for the support of the current TOP SPONSORS, including: DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, Nestle Premium Waters, Dragonfly Strategists, Lockton, Greenberg Traurig, and Selfbook.
About TIEWN - Founded in 2008 by Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA (The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association), the Travel Industry Executive Women’s Network (TIEWN) was created to facilitate global connections between female hospitality, travel, and tourism executives. TIEWN’s more than 13,000 global members have chosen their life’s work in hotel & lodging, airlines, cruise lines, car rental, travel agencies, corporate travel management, tour operation, rail, and travel technology. With a goal of collaboration and mutual support, TIEWN is in sync with other travel and hospitality organizations, working to improve the industry through the dynamic participation of professional women. TIEWN.com
About BLLA - The official organization for the world's boutique lifestyle leaders promoting connection, education, and advocacy. As a pioneer in forecasting the boutique movement, the BLLA's network has grown beyond its hotel foundation to welcome more passionate entrepreneurs, businesses, and purveyors that amplify the boutique lifestyle. BLLA is a catalyst for trends and the future of the boutique lifestyle. BLLA.org
