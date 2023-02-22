Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) Announces New Inner Circle Club Members for 2023
The exclusive Club welcomes Lockton and Dragonfly Strategists, key supporters of boutique and lifestyle hotels
The unique work BLLA does to bring together boutique hotel industry leaders creates a wonderful opportunity to cultivate new relationships with like-minded hospitality professionals.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) is elated to announce its newest Inner Circle Club (ICC) members.
The Inner Circle Club is a distinguished network of hospitality companies that are recognized as prominent supporters of BLLA and top leaders in the boutique sector. The newest members, Lockton and Dragonfly Strategists, will join the exclusive club alongside Greenberg Traurig and Nestlé Premium Waters.
BLLA’s Founder & CEO, Frances Kiradjian, and Partner & COO, Ariela Kiradjian, are honored to welcome Lockton, the world's largest privately owned global insurance broker, and Dragonfly Strategists, the hospitality industry’s leading boutique advisory and services firm, to the invitation-only club.
“We are extremely grateful to both Lockton & Dragonfly for their unwavering support of our association over the past few years. It is obvious that they care deeply for the owners, creators, and operators of this sector of hospitality and have a great sense of pride for their organizations and what they have each built. I know they are as excited as we are to include them in this prestigious membership category and welcome them with open arms and hearts,” stated Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA.
Boutique hospitality is a movement that is paving the way for an immersive, human-centered, and reimagined era of “the boutique lifestyle.” This movement would not exist without leaders who embody the spirit of boutique and believe in boldly advancing the industry’s cultural impact and category innovation.
Andrew Azzarello, Business Insurance and Risk Advisor at Lockton, states, “BLLA is a trailblazer in the hospitality industry. Their dedication to promoting boutique hotels aligns perfectly with our mission to support those dedicated to excellence and individuality. Lockton is thrilled to partner with BLLA and share a common commitment to independence and the belief that true innovation comes from those who are not afraid to challenge the status quo.”
Caryl Helsel, Founder & CEO of Dragonfly Strategists, states, “We are delighted to join as new members of BLLA’s Inner Circle Club. Joining this prestigious group enables us to further our commitment to the boutique, lifestyle, and luxury community, and aligns Dragonfly with some of the best, like-minded professionals in the industry. We look forward to our expanded partnership.”
BLLA is also thrilled to announce that current ICC members, Nestlé Premium Waters and Greenberg Traurig, will be renewing their membership in BLLA’s highly vetted network.
Peter Wright, Division Manager at Nestlé Premium Waters, states, “Nestlé Premium Waters’ San Pellegrino & Acqua Panna brands are delighted to continue our partnership with BLLA as Inner Circle Club members. The unique work BLLA does to bring together boutique hotel industry leaders creates a wonderful opportunity to cultivate new relationships with like-minded hospitality professionals and furthers our ambition to help elevate the guest experience.”
Samantha Ahuja, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP in Washington, D.C., states, “Greenberg Traurig is pleased to be a part of BLLA’s Inner Circle Club and to continue to support the organization’s efforts in championing the needs of boutique properties worldwide. The boutique and luxury segment of the hospitality industry is dynamic and growing, and we look forward to helping the association advance its goals.”
Lockton and Dragonfly Strategists will unite with the best in boutique to continue the global mission of BLLA:
To counteract corporate monotony and champion creativity. To forget the forgettable and forge the once-in-a-lifetime. To break down doors and link the most brilliant minds in the industry. To build on our now 10-year legacy of reimagining the multifaceted future of boutique—together.
Please join us in welcoming these new ICC members. BLLA's Inner Circle Club is comprised of trailblazers in their respective spaces whose overall impact will only serve to propel the association and the boutique hospitality industry to new heights. ICC membership includes top sponsorship of BLLA conferences, Committee participation, advertising & marketing benefits, and much more. Contact info@blla.org for more information.
