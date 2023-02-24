2023 Professional Ballroom DanceWorld Series Asian Tour Taipei Open on February 28th at Taipei Arena
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a three-year absence, the "Professional Ballroom Dance World Series Asian Tour Taipei Open" will return with a bang in 2023 on the annual Feb. 28th holiday at Taipei Arena. The brand-new ballroom dance floor, costing more than NT$700,000, will make its debut appearance.
The WDSF Asia Tour is the only ballroom dance tour in the world, and the Taipei Open is the only truly open competition in the country that can attract world champions to Taiwan at their own expense. The event is a world-ranking tournament with diamond-level judges and a prize pool of nearly NT$3 million. The world-class Taipei Arena venue is why players from around the world are eager to participate.
This year's organizers have carefully arranged for six pairs of world superstars to perform six dances as the finale. All audiences are urged to stay until the end and witness the stunning performances of these stars.
So far, nearly 300 world-class ballroom dancers from nearly 30 countries and regions, including Taiwan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Poland, Australia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Slovenia, Slovakia, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, have come to Taiwan to compete for the high prize money.
At the press conference before the competition, Mr ArunasBuzikas, the President of the World Dance Organization (WDO), will visit Taiwan in person to join the domestic players in this grand event, including the Taiwanese youth duo Chen Bo-Cheng & Huang Zi-Ying, the 2022 Taiwan AL Amateur Modern Dance Ranking Champion Wang Ning-Hong and Liu Yi-Wei, the 2022 Taiwan AL Amateur Latin Dance Ranking Champion Chen Yang-Yi & Gao Sheng-Wen, and the Taiwanese amateur players - Li Jin-Ye & Xu Yu-Qian, who are the stars of tomorrow. The four pairs of players will dance and warm up the scene before the competition in the hope of achieving the best results this year.
Ticket information
Ticket link: ERA ticketing system http://www.ticket.com.tw/
Ticket price: NT$1000/800
Sponsors: Simply Red, GRECO, Senao International, PTSGI, Taipei Global Rotary Club, Raken House, Guo Feng Motors, BBR catering, Dear Tea, Jia Teng Construction, Waltz Card, Walkers, and Bessie Byer.
Supported by: Sports Administration, Ministry of Education, and Asian DanceSport Federation (ADSF)
Organizer website: www.tisdda.org
WDC Facebook Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/adt.taipeiopen
Organized by: Department of Sports, Taipei City Government, and Chinese Taipei DanceSport Development Association (CTDDA)
