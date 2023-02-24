Submit Release
Amber Alert Issued For Prince George’s County Police Department

Maryland State Police News Release

On behalf of the Prince George’s County Police Departmentan Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 3-year-old boy.

CHILD: Blake Alexander Morgan, Black male, age 3, 25lbs / 3’00” with black hair, brown eyes; wearing blue jeans, red undershirt, red/blue jacket.

SUSPECTED ABDUCTOR:  White/Hispanic male wearing long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweat pants, black Nike shoes.  

Vehicle: Brown 2015 Nissan Armada

License:  MD Tag LEP1350

The 3 year old boy, Blake Alexander Morgan, was last seen in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road, Upper Marlboro MD.  He was the occupant of a stolen Brown 2015 Nissan Armada bearing Maryland Registration LEP1350. The vehicle was stolen by a stranger (white/Hispanic adult male).  Do not take action, please call #77 or 911.                      

Contact:  Prince George’s County Police Department 301-352-1259

Media: Please contact the Prince George’s County Police Department. 

