Amber Alert Issued For Prince George’s County Police Department

February 23, 2023

On behalf of the Prince George’s County Police Department, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 3-year-old boy.

CHILD: Blake Alexander Morgan, Black male, age 3, 25lbs / 3’00” with black hair, brown eyes; wearing blue jeans, red undershirt, red/blue jacket.

SUSPECTED ABDUCTOR: White/Hispanic male wearing long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweat pants, black Nike shoes.

Vehicle: Brown 2015 Nissan Armada

License: MD Tag LEP1350

The 3 year old boy, Blake Alexander Morgan, was last seen in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road, Upper Marlboro MD. He was the occupant of a stolen Brown 2015 Nissan Armada bearing Maryland Registration LEP1350. The vehicle was stolen by a stranger (white/Hispanic adult male). Do not take action, please call #77 or 911.

Contact: Prince George’s County Police Department 301-352-1259

Media: Please contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.